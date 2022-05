Lenoir Community College student Jazmyne Pearson of Kinston has been named Lenoir Community College’s Dallas Herring Award recipient for 2022. The Dallas Herring Award was established by the North Carolina Community College System to honor the late Dr. Dallas Herring, one of the state’s earliest advocates of community colleges. The award is bestowed annually upon a student who best embodies Dr. Herring’s philosophy of “taking people where they are and carrying them as far as they can go.”

KINSTON, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO