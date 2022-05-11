Man killed in farm equipment collision

A Carlinville man was killed Wednesday in a crash in Montgomery County. Illinois State Police report 49 year old Ronald C. Schaaff, of Carlinville, was traveling on a motorcycle behind two other vehicles, westbound, on IL Rt. 108 at East 2nd Road in Montgomery County Wednesday at 5:40 PM, when he passed the vehicle directly in front of him. As he did that, the lead vehicle, a Dodge truck pulling a box trailer, was making a left-hand turn onto East 2nd Road. Schaaff’s motorcycle struck the box trailer and Schaaff was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO