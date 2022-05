TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says a shortage of bus drivers has led them to adjust their hours for the 2022-2023 school year. Union says the need for the change is because some buses are consistently late picking up students at several of the secondary schools. The school looked at several possible solutions, including hiring a significant number of new bus drivers, spreading the day out further from start to finish, or moving elementary schools to the second wave of buses.

