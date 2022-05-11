ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

City of Lawrenceburg Announces Whiskey City Summer Fest Date, Lineup

By City of Lawrenceburg, news release
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event will take place in Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Whiskey City Summer Fest returns to the Lawrenceburg Civic Park as part of the Lawrenceburg Summer Event Series presented by CIVISTA Bank, Saturday August 20th at 6PM. As a local celebration of summer sun and music, the Whiskey City Summer...

