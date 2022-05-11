ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

It’s National Eat What You Want Day!

By ADAMS NEWS
963xke.com
 2 days ago

But let’s drill down a little more with another question: What’s the TRASHIEST food you can’t resist? Someone asked people on Reddit. Here...

963xke.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

15 Discontinued Cookies You'll Never Eat Again

It's like a bad dream. You're in the cookie aisle of your local grocery store, ready to stock up on your favorite cookies, only to discover ... they've been discontinued! All good things must come to an end, and sadly that's also true for some of our favorite baked goods. While we may not understand why bad things happen to good cookies, we can still look back and remember them fondly, keeping their memory alive by honoring their chocolatey coatings, creamy fillings, nut clusters, and delightfully messy crumbs. It's what the cookies would have wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Macaroni And Cheese#Hot Dogs#Buzzfeed#Food Drink#Trashiest#American#Bagel Bites
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back Mexican Pizza (It's More Than That)

As a fast-food franchise that has been a part of our lives for decades, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell clearly knows how to please its customers. And while some of its innovations didn't stick, like that weird seafood salad they once served in a fried taco shell, others have remained on the menu for many years due to customers buying them again and again.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Check your freezer immediately for this recalled frozen fish

Food and drink recalls often involve the presence of an undeclared ingredient or contamination with dangerous bacteria or foreign material. The new recall of Gortons frozen fish sandwich fillets falls into the latter category. The company found that specific packages might contain bone fragments that can large or sharp. They...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Cult-Fave Muffin Flavor That Tastes Just Like Spring

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few things we love about Costco, and one of them is that it’s the only place we can think of where we can buy an inflatable hot tub, new tires for our car, a $4 rotisserie chicken, and some bakery treats all in the same place. But it’s those bakery treats, not the tires or hot tubs, that keeps us heading back to Costco time and time again, with our...
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

I buy a $12 frozen item every time I visit Costco, but follow my cooking secret and no one will know it’s from a packet

THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Reader's Digest

I Used My Air Fryer Every Day for Two Weeks—and Found a Whole New Way of Eating

I was slow to jump on the air fryer train, thinking it was a gimmicky appliance (looking at you, quesadilla maker) that I had no room in my kitchen for. Then I found out that “air fryer” was a flashy name for “tiny high-powered convection oven that fits on your countertop and will change your life forever.” I bought this kitchen tool immediately and never looked back!
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Popeyes Is Doing Something Different With Its Chicken Sandwich

Since launching the chicken sandwich craze in 2019, Popeyes largely sat back and watched competitors try to recreate the astronomical success of a piece of fried chicken put between a brioche bun with two pickles. While chains like KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report, Chick-Fil-A and even Taco...
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items

Some of our nation’s best chain restaurants have been able to withstand the test of time, while others have not been so fortunate. But while these eateries have withered the ages, many of their dishes have not survived an array of menu changes. Here are some of our favorite dishes that haven’t lasted through the years, but we can only hope they’ll get the same treatment that Taco Bell gave its beloved Mexican Pizza (thanks, in part, to Doja Cat) – that is, if the chain’s still around.
RESTAURANTS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Trader Joe's New Chicken Recipe Is Blowing Up on TikTok & It's the Easiest Meal You'll Ever Make

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We have a serious problem. It’s a shameful secret, but one we have to cop to: we’re kind of food snobs. That means that on nights when we’ve forgotten to meal plan, a simple box of mac and cheese won’t do, and it also means that getting take-out on weeknights turns into a financial nightmare because *someone* had to order multiple appetizers and a signature to-go mocktail. Ahem. Basically, what we’re trying to...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy