‘Duke Nukem’ studio founders clash over what killed the company

The man behind much of the success of the Nintendo video game brand, Reggie Fils-Aime, is out with a new book, "Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo." He joined Cheddar to talk about his journey and some of the lessons he learned that he could impart upon a wide audience. "I thought that now, given the challenges that were facing across so many different areas, that sharing the benefits of my lessons and my insights and my learnings across all of those industries, across all of those experiences. would really add value to the conversation," he said. "Add value, whether you're a brand new freshman on campus or whether you're a tenured executive." Fils-Aime also touched on what made the Nintendo Wii a success and where he sees the video game industry going in terms of new experiences and the metaverse.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO