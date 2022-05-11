ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Duke Nukem’ studio founders clash over what killed the company

By Ali Shutler
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe co-founders of 3D Realms (the studio behind Duke Nukem and Prey) have clashed over the downfall of the studio. The studio was first founded in 1987 (then called Apogee Software Productions) and was responsible for developing Duke Nukem. A sequel to 1996’s Duke Nukem 3D was announced in 1997 but...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Ubisoft’s mysterious Avatar game still coming within the year

Ubisoft’s earnings reports include something a bit surprising: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is still set to be released before the end of the publisher’s fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2023. The first-person action-adventure game set in the Avatar universe was revealed with a trailer at E3 2021 that showed off the lush flora and fauna of Pandora, along with an aerial fight between humans and the Na’vi.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The 'Alan Wake' remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch

Fans of Alan Wake aren’t getting an update on the sequel this summer — but can look forward to a new TV series and a remastered version of the original game for the Switch. Remedy Entertainment’s creative director Sam Lake today revealed what’s in store for the franchise during the game’s 12th-anniversary celebration . Switch owners can anticipate Alan Wake Remastered to be available on Nintendo’s eShop sometime this fall. The remastered original title is already available on the PS5, Xbox and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Epic is going to release the Unreal Editor for Fortnite in an attempt to out-Roblox Roblox

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has revealed that Epic will, later this year, release the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. "The full capabilities that you’ve seen [in Unreal Engine] opened up so that anybody can build very high-quality game content and code and deploy it into Fortnite without having to do a deal with us," Sweeney says in a new interview with FastCompany. "It’s open to everybody."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Ip#Gearbox Software#3d Realms#Interceptor Entertainment#Apogee Entertainment#Realms Apogee
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Former Nintendo Exec Reggie Fils-Aime Life Story and the Business of Games

The man behind much of the success of the Nintendo video game brand, Reggie Fils-Aime, is out with a new book, "Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo." He joined Cheddar to talk about his journey and some of the lessons he learned that he could impart upon a wide audience. "I thought that now, given the challenges that were facing across so many different areas, that sharing the benefits of my lessons and my insights and my learnings across all of those industries, across all of those experiences. would really add value to the conversation," he said. "Add value, whether you're a brand new freshman on campus or whether you're a tenured executive." Fils-Aime also touched on what made the Nintendo Wii a success and where he sees the video game industry going in terms of new experiences and the metaverse.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Cult-Classic PSP Game

Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite's Halo TV Series Crossover Content Revealed

Halo Infinite is finally welcoming some crossover content from the Halo TV series currently airing on Paramount+, developer 343 Industries announced this week. Set to be available today on May 10th, the newest Halo game will receive different customizations such as several emblems and weapon charms to further customize players' loadouts. A total of six different items will be given out, and whether you've watched the TV series or not, you don't have to do anything other than simply log into the game to receive them.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo is “concerned” about moving on from the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has admitted the company is concerned about moving on from the Nintendo Switch. It comes after the Wii sold over 100 million units while its followup, the WiiU, managed just 13.5 million. Similarly the Nintendo DS shifted 154 million units while the 3DS sold under half of that.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Dead Space remake is coming January 2023

Electronic Arts’ remake of sci-fi survival horror game Dead Space is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on Jan. 27, 2023, the game’s developers announced Thursday during a livestream presentation. Dead Space was previously pegged for an “early 2023” release, according to EA.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers on PS5 Are Losing a Critically-Acclaimed Game Soon

One of the most critically-acclaimed games on PlayStation Plus that is available to PlayStation 5 users is going to be removed from the service very soon. When the PS5 first launched, Sony introduced a new library of games from the PS4 that it called the PlayStation Plus Collection. This lineup was meant to provide PS Plus subscribers with a slate of some of the best titles from the PS4 era to play on PS5. And while this lineup has remained static ever since it first arrived, one of the best games within the collection will be removed in the coming day.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Danny Trejo to Appear as Playable Character in Survival Video Game

Danny Trejo is set to become a playable character in Gamepires’ multiplayer open world survivor game Scum, through a collaboration with licensing agency Epik. Appearing in the game’s DLC content, Trejo’s in-game playable character will feature customization options and accessories, such as clothing, weaponry, mannerisms and more, all inspired by roles that made the actor famous. The in-game avatar is modeled after a 1990s version of Trejo and voiced by the actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterGaming Organization T1 Entertainment & Sports Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Expands to Gaming As UTA Signs Twitch Streamer FaZe Swagg (Exclusive)Electronic Arts Spins Loss...
FIFA
BGR.com

Major Xbox exclusives Starfield and Redfall delayed to 2023

Bethesda announced on Thursday that it has decided to delay its upcoming games Starfield and Redfall to 2023. Starfield is the next single-player RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, the developer of the Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises. Redfall is an open-world FPS developed by Arkane Studios, best known for Dishonored and Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

EA rethinking Battlefield ‘from the ground up,’ CEO says

EA DICE, the maker of Battlefield 2042, is “rethinking the development process from the ground up,” according to Electronic Arts’ chief executive. The company is reconsidering its flagship shooter franchise after a lackluster November launch, followed by a series of delays to live service content, some of which are still unresolved six months later.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Sonic’ content on YouTube is being flagged as “made for kids”, destroying creator livelihoods

A number of Sonic The Hedgehog creators on YouTube have been seeing the platform mark content using a Made for Kids label recently, seriously damaging their work and income. Over the past few weeks, many animators on YouTube have had their content automatically flagged as Made for Kids, despite channels like Balena Productions – which has amassed over 1million subscribers and 517million channel views from animated Sonic content – often marking videos as only appropriate for ages 13 and up.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NME

Ubisoft confirms ‘Skull and Bones’ and more will release before April 2023

French publisher Ubisoft has confirmed that three of its big upcoming releases will launch by the end of the financial year, 31 March 2023. The titles mentioned are Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2017 Switch exclusive; Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a new game set within the universe of James Cameron’s movie franchise, developed by Massive Entertainment (Tom Clancy’s The Division); and Skull and Bones, the ever-elusive pirate ship battling multiplayer title which has been incubating in development since 2013, originally being conceived as an expansion and then a spin-off of that year’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Metroid 64 fan project is coming to PC

Metroid 64 is one of the great mysteries of the N64 era. Beyond a few screenshots, nothing came of what would've been the first 3D Metroid game, though in hindsight perhaps it was for the best: the series had a triumphant return on GameCube with the excellent Metroid Prime, and all was well. Last week, however, Kotaku discovered that indie developer Luto Akino isn't ready to put the Metroid 64 dream to bed, and is building his own Metroid game in the tech, style and design that an N64 version might have had.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy