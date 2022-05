View the original article to see embedded media. Jumping up and down, Draymond Green waived a towel over his head in the fourth quarter inside FedExForum. The Warriors were trailing by 50, though, to that point — flirting with an all-time bad loss in the playoffs. To Green, he wanted to match the energy that fans in Memphis provided as the Warriors clearly didn't do that on the floor with their play.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO