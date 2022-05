Alabama football had seven players taken in this year's NFL Draft. In addition, several other Tide alums signed with teams as undrafted free agents. Two of those undrafted players are defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and outside linebacker Christopher Allen, who landed with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, respectively. According to the 33rd Team, a website run by former NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum and Joe Banner, both Ray and Allen have a strong shot to stick with their teams.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO