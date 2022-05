HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 12, 2022) – Two people were injured when a motorcycle and an SUV collided on Holland’s North Side on Thursday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputes and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and North Park Drive at 1:38 PM. That was where a 28-year-old Holland man, piloting his motorcycle eastbound, collided with a westbound SUV, driven by a 66-year-old woman from the downriver Detroit suburb of Southgate, who was attempting to turn left.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO