NEW IBERIA, La. -- New Iberia Police said a man has turned himself in following a deadly shooting in the 700 block of Providence Street in New Iberia. New Iberia Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive on May 11 at approximately 12:46 a.m. While responding, additional calls were received reporting an individual shot in the 700 block of Providence.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO