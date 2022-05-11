ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROH Acquisition Co Applies For New ROH Trademarks, Including Potential New Logo

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
 1 day ago
The Ring of Honor transition continues. On May 6, the ROH Acquisition Co., LLC in Jacksonville applied to trademark a new ROH logo and "Ring of Honor." Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor on March 2 with the deal officially closing on May 4. Full descriptions:....

stillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Possible Change To WWE Money In The Bank

Money in the Bank is shaping up to be one of WWE’s biggest shows of 2022 as the event is set to take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in July. Recently WWE started airing a commercial for the event which got people talking. In the commercial Cody Rhodes seemingly teased a possible change for the Money In The Bank contract when he said, “One lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania.”
