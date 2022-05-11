ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Suspect in domestic abuse situation arrested after chase with police in Fond du Lac

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a domestic abuse situation was arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on charges of Strangulation and Suffocation, Disorderly Conduct, Battery and Criminal Damage...

www.wbay.com

nbc15.com

Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Multiple agencies respond to Brookfield crash, two hurt

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Multiple agencies are investigating a crash involving a van and a motorcycle on I-94 near Elm Grove Road in Brookfield. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office reports the van was going eastbound on the interstate when it struck a motorcycle around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 13. Officials say the driver of the van fled the scene, and the van was found first on Highway 100 at I-94. Deputies say the driver was later found by West Allis Police. The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and also arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
BROOKFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man arrested on 5th OWI charge hours after 4th OWI arrest

A 26-year-old Wausau man is facing charges of fourth- and fifth-offense drunken driving after incidents that happened just hours apart. Police say Tyler Schewe was so intoxicated when he was arrested April 19 he was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital – but left the hospital before officers arrived to issue his citation. Less than 20 hours later he was arrested again, this time after allegedly driving off Hwy. 29 into a ditch, according to court documents.
WAUSAU, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police: Man found passed out in driver’s seat of vehicle with guns, drugs inside

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 30-year-old Madison man early Saturday morning after reportedly finding him passed out in a vehicle downtown with guns and drugs inside. In a news release Thursday afternoon, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers saw a running vehicle in the 200 block of Gilman Street just after 1:20 a.m. Saturday. When they went over to the vehicle, they found Albert Hardy passed out in the driver’s seat.
waupacanow.com

Loaded weapon found in restroom

Felon accused of bringing gun into Clintonville bar. Jeremiah J. Ogurek, 43, Bear Creek, is charged with felon possessing a firearm, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold. Shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021, Clintonville Police Officer Cody Rollin was dispatched...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deaths of dogs found in bags near Ice Age Trail was accidental, owner won’t be charged, sheriff’s office says

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. — The owner of two pit bulls whose bodies were found inside garbage bags in the Town of Verona earlier this week will not face criminal charges, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The agency said the dogs’ owner came forward voluntarily and that their deaths were accidental. Details about the exact nature of their...
VERONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man facing drug and gun charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing drug and gun related charges. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Kareem Nellum of La Crosse, Wis. is charged with distributing fentanyl, possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
LA CROSSE, WI
WISN

17 wounded in downtown Milwaukee mass shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say 17 people were shot in the area of North Water Street and East Juneau Avenue about 11:10 p.m. Friday. Investigators said the victims range in age from 15-47. Police expect all to survive. It's not clear how serious their injuries were. Police said they...
wearegreenbay.com

Denmark man charged with attempted homicide, accused of beating woman with a hammer

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Denmark is facing an attempted homicide charge after an incident that reportedly happened because he didn’t bring his child to school. The criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 says that 26-year-old Tyler Stately is facing six charges, including attempted homicide, after an incident with a woman. On May 9 around 3 p.m., Brown County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance in the 400 block of North Wall Street in Denmark.
DENMARK, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire, Wis. woman is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges that 39-year-old Golia Xiong had the methamphetamine for distribution in her possession on March 30, 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

US 45 closed in Racine County following pursuit, 1 in custody

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office closed down US 45 from HWY 20 to HWY K on Thursday, May 12 to assist the Oak Creek Police Department and the Franklin Police Department in the investigation of a pursuit that ended on US-45/N. Raynor Avenue. One person...
fox9.com

2 kids, man killed in Wisconsin house fire, woman injured

(FOX 9) - Two children and a man were killed in a house fire in Wisconsin early Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the blaze. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
wnmufm.org

Meth investigation nets Menominee suspect

MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man is jailed, following a bust by the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team on Monday. The arrest was the result of a meth trafficking investigation. The 25-year-old suspect is lodged in the Menominee County Jail for delivery of meth. Assisting with the investigation were detectives...
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Youngsters host ‘organized’ fights in Combined Locks, authorities warn parents

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Combined Locks want parents to be aware of ‘organized, consensual fights’ between juveniles happening at local parks. Combined Locks Public Safety issued a statement regarding a report of a ‘significant amount of juveniles’ that gathered at a local park. The reason for the large gathering was reportedly an organized consensual fight between multiple juveniles.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Heroin Overdose Death from 2020

A Manitowoc man has been sentenced for his role in an overdose death from December 2020. 24-year-old Aaron M. Alverez pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide by Delivering Drugs and will spend three years in prison. That will be followed by five years of extended supervision.

