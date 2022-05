Not-for-profit providers Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health announced plans to team up to create a new health system that will run 67 hospitals across six states. Setting its sights on national growth, Charlotte-based health care giant Atrium Health announced major plans on Wednesday to double its size through a deal with a Midwestern hospital system. This is Atrium Health’s largest business deal to date — a strategic combination with Illinois and Wisconsin-based hospital system Advocate Aurora Health. The move will result in the fifth largest health system in the country, Atrium CEO Gene Woods told The Charlotte Observer in an interview Tuesday ahead of the announcement. (Smoot, 5/11)

AURORA, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO