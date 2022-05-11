ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, OH

Police investigating after teen shot in Wellsville

By Jonathan Renforth
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville police are investigating an incident where they say a teen was shot Tuesday night.

As officers combed through a grassy area off Commerce Street, the nearby junior/senior high school was quiet Wednesday morning. Classes here were canceled after administrators learned about the shooting that happened near an old pottery building, about 100 yards from the backside of the school.

“We decided it was in everybody’s best interest to close the high school today,” said Wellsville High School Principal Coy Sudvary. “Just to make sure every student was safe.”

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to East Liverpool City Hospital and then flown to a Pittsburgh hospital when he was last listed in stable condition.

Police haven’t released any details as they spent Wednesday morning looking for evidence and talking with neighbors.

“They’re keeping us posted as far as what we should be concerned about for our students’ safety,” Sudvary said.

Classes are expected to resume Thursday. Sudvary said there will be added security in place and counselors will be available.

While the investigation continues, school administrators hope to get students back on track as the school year winds down.

“We want to get them back to a normal school day and just finish out the year on a good note,” Sudvary said.

