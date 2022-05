If it seems like there have been a lot of elections in the last couple of months — you’re not wrong. Voters in Texas went to the polls in March for the primary election, then voted on May 7 in the constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election. Now, there is another chance to weigh in during the primary election runoffs on May 24. (Early voting runs from May 16 to May 20.)

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO