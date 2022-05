Police are investigating a homicide in Florence. Officers were called to the Colonial Inn on South Irby Street on reports of a person screaming around 9 p.m. last night and found one person dead in a room when they arrived on the scene. The other person in the room was taken into custody. It’s unclear how the person died and their identity has not been released, no other information is currently available.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO