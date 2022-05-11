ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Bordentown Township police chief faces drunk driving felony after car accident

By STEVEN BASSIN, Staff Writer
Register News
Register News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bordentown Township Police Chief Brian Pesce is set for a hearing in a few weeks after being charged with five traffic violations stemming from a car accident that occurred in Hamilton Township on April 22....

centraljersey.com

Comments / 4

Patty
1d ago

Come on Bordentown you can do better than that. Bordentown twp has had a history of problematic chief of police

Reply
3
Related
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVA – Franklin Twp/Gloucester County

On Thursday, 05/12/2022 at 06:02 a.m. Franklin Township Police Department responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Dutch Mill Road. Upon arriving on scene officers located a male subject entrapped within the vehicle which had struck a utility pole. After extracting the male from the vehicle lifesaving measures were performed; however, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man Shot and Killed Sitting in Parked SUV in Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 40-year-old Willingboro man was shot and killed early Thursday morning while he was sitting in a parked vehicle. According to authorities, City of Burlington police officers on patrol heard gunfire around 3 AM and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate. Upon arrival, "they discovered Dominick Santiago in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Two Facing Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Two people are facing charges after being found in possession of several drugs during a traffic stop, Lawrence Township police say. According to a department-issued news release, at 11:54 p.m. May 10, police conducted a traffic stop for numerous equipment violations along state Route 879 in Clearfield.
CLEARFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bordentown, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Bordentown, NJ
Crime & Safety
fox29.com

Police: 40-year-old Willingboro man found shot and killed in the City of Burlington

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Officials in Burlington County are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old Willingboro man that occurred in the City of Burlington. Officers on patrol heard gunshots early Thursday, around 3 a.m. and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Dominick Santiago inside an SUV. He was shot multiple times, according to authorities.
BURLINGTON, NJ
News 12

Days after limits on police chases are reversed, 2 killed in crash. Why police say pursuits are necessary

Days after New Jersey’s acting attorney general reversed the limits on police pursuits, two people were killed in Glen Ridge while fleeing from police officers. The deadly incident started in Montclair, where officers attempted to pull over a vehicle. The driver allegedly did not stop, and speed away on Bloomfield Avenue, and crashed in Glen Ridge. The driver and passenger were killed.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Slain Inside Vehicle In South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Willingboro was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle that was parked on a City of Burlington street, authorities said. City of Burlington police officers on overnight patrol heard gunfire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.
BURLINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drunk Driving
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest New Castle Woman for Felony Assault Following Stabbing Incident

The Delaware State Police have arrested Gloria Williams, 72, of New Castle, DE, in connection with a stabbing that took place at the Hollywood Motel. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Motel located at 145 South Dupont Highway, New Castle. The investigation revealed a 57-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with Williams over a suspected theft. The argument escalated and eventually turned physical. After the subjects were separated, a short period later the victim attempted to throw William’s walker in the dumpster. During this action, Williams produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper extremity. The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge man for alleged drunken driving in Trenton

TRENTON- A man from out of state is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday when the New York State Police in Remsen arrested Adam M. Belhumeur, 39, of Glendale, RI. He is officially charged with one count of aggravated DWI...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Kids 15,16 Charged With Armed Robbery

Wilmington Police have charged two juveniles following an armed robbery officials said Thursday. On May 8 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Responding officers observed the suspects, who fled on foot. Police took two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, into custody without incident, and recovered proceeds from the robbery.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBRE

Body found near Scranton Highway identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The individual discovered on the side of a Scranton Highway, Thursday morning, has been identified. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, the body of 40-year-old, Nathan Figueroa, was found in a wooded area near the Morgan Highway in Scranton. Scranton Police Department has confirmed with Eyewitness News that Figueroa was found […]
SCRANTON, PA
PIX11

2 killed in New Jersey crash resulting from police chase

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) – Two people were killed in a crash in New Jersey that resulted from a police chase early Tuesday morning, investigators said. A silver Hyundai with Pennsylvania plates was being pursued by Montclair Police when it crashed just before 5 a.m., officials said. The silver Hyundai drove off Bloomfield Avenue, plunging […]
Register News

Register News

Florence, NJ
163
Followers
778
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Bordentown and Burlington County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/register-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy