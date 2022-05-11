Bordentown Township police chief faces drunk driving felony after car accident

The Delaware State Police have arrested Gloria Williams, 72, of New Castle, DE, in connection with a stabbing that took place at the Hollywood Motel. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Motel located at 145 South Dupont Highway, New Castle. The investigation revealed a 57-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with Williams over a suspected theft. The argument escalated and eventually turned physical. After the subjects were separated, a short period later the victim attempted to throw William’s walker in the dumpster. During this action, Williams produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper extremity. The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO