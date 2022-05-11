ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

This busy south Charlotte road is closed after wreck involving CMS school bus

By Joe Marusak, Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLPss_0faH16PG00

A stretch of busy Sharon Road West in south Charlotte remained closed at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus with 40 students aboard was involved in a three-vehicle head-on wreck just after 6:30 a.m., officials said at a news conference.

One person had life-threatening injuries and one had serious injuries; no children had life-threatening injuries, Medic said. The incident happened on Sharon Road West near Sharonbrook Drive, according to Medic.

Fifteen children suffered non life-threatening injuries in the three-vehicle wreck, Medic said.

As of 9 a.m., Sharon Road West remained closed as crews cleared the debris and waited for Bus 222 to be towed.

At 9:45 a.m., traffic remained blocked on Sharon West. The dump truck and car were towed away, and efforts continued on moving the bus.

It was not immediately known when the road will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

