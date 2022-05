Ask any driver in the Boise area about the driving abilities of land they'll all say the same thing: Boise drivers can't drive. Now, we know this isn't true for ALL Boise drivers and some may blame the incoming "transplants" as the reason for "bad driving" in Boise. Regardless of who you're blaming, one thing is clear -- the current state of driving in Boise is not good. This brings us to a shocking incident this morning at the intersection of Five Mile and Overland.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO