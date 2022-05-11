ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

3 teams that should trade for Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts

By David Hill
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not going to end well between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. The Red Sox shortstop is likely to opt out of the remaining three years of his contract at season’s end, eyeing a much larger deal in free agency. The Red Sox did somewhat...

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Do the New York Yankees have a new ‘ace’ in town?

The New York Yankees might be spending $324 million over nine years for Gerrit Cole, but that doesn’t automatically make him the ace. Of course, that money suggests he should be performing like one, and he has stepped up his game tremendously after a tough start to the 2022 season, but there’s another starter making waves in the Bronx.
Luis Gil to Start For Yankees Against White Sox on Thursday

Luis Gil is headed back to the big leagues. The right-hander will start for New York in their series opener in Chicago against the White Sox on Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon. After a doubleheader on Sunday—a result of back-to-back rainouts in the Bronx—New...
CHICAGO, IL
Just as we all expected three weeks ago, Dansby Swanson leads all Braves in Fangraphs WAR

I’m an unapologetic Dansby Swanson supporter, and it’s not because I think he’s a top-five shortstop in the game or is irreplaceable. However, when he goes into one of his abysmal slumps every season, I have to remind everyone this is who he is. Swanson is one of the streakiest players in baseball, but at the end of the day, he gets the job done more often than not and is a critical piece to the success this team has had over the last few seasons.
ATLANTA, GA
Edmundo Sosa
Tommy Edman
Paul Goldschmidt
Paul Dejong
Nolan Arenado
Xander Bogaerts
Astros owner’s 5-word warning to other MLB cheaters

The Houston Astros have become the face of cheating in the MLB- whether they like it or not- after their sign-stealing scandal from their World Series-winning 2017 season came to light, resulting in punishment levied by the league. Even after the scandal, other teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, were accused of stealing signs, though no transgression has drawn the ire of the league and fans quite like Houston’s. Ever since the Astros were caught, other teams have been vocal in their criticism of the franchise, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. Astros owner Jim Crane, known for being outspoken, has a 5-word warning to other cheaters around the league, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
HOUSTON, TX
Cardinals Rumors: “Don’t be surprised” if St. Louis pursues Xander Bogaerts

A recent report says “don’t be surprised” if the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a trade for Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The most widely discussed topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals is how long the team can stick with struggling shortstop Paul DeJong. Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting a mere .130/.209/.208 with a .417 OPS, which is somehow even worse than the .197/.284/.390 with .674 OPS that he posted last season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Braves open 2-game series with the Red Sox

LINE: Braves -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a two-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Atlanta has an 8-8 record at home and a 14-16 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Red Sox
St. Louis Cardinals
Mike Trout Made History At His Home Park

Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Mike Trout is about as electrifying as it gets in terms of superstars in Major League Baseball today. Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has been one of the best players in all of baseball.
ANAHEIM, CA
Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
Red Sox Nation will hear familiar voices for tonight’s Braves game

Familiar voices on tap for tonight’s Red Sox – Braves clash. The Red Sox are back on the road starting tonight in Atlanta after yet another disappointing homestand. With the team reeling and sitting firmly in the basement of the AL East, they’re looking for anything and everything to turn things around. Tonight’s series opener against the Braves on TBS might offer something in the way of a good luck charm.
BOSTON, MA
