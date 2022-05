(Statehouse News Bureau) — Groups that have been challenging maps produced by the Ohio Redistricting Commission want members to explain why they should not be held in contempt of court. The motions were filed just days after the commission failed to comply with another court-ordered deadline. For the third time since February members of the commission are being asked to explain why they should not be held in contempt. The Ohio Organizing Collaborative is among the petitioners filing the contempt motion. They say the commission is "thwarting the expressed will of the people" who overwhelmingly approved anti-gerrymandering laws in 2015. The Ohio Supreme Court ordered the commission to adopt a new set of maps on May 6. Instead, the commission resubmitted already rejected maps. Republicans on the commission say the state can only hit the deadlines for an August 2 primary if they use the resubmitted, unconstitutional plan. That’s an argument disputed by the challengers and Democratic redistricting commissioners.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO