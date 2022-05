The Saratoga County 4-H Robotics team recently traveled to Houston, Texas for the FIRST Worlds Championship. RoBovines is made of six team members, with Henry LaBarge and Owen Fleury of Ballston Spa; Ethan Stone and Corin Gordon of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake; and Norah Hoke and Ethan Thomas of Saratoga Springs. They finished 75th out of 160 teams. FIRST Tech Challenge teams design, build, program, and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format. (Photo provided)

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO