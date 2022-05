Holy Cross Hospital (1500 Forest Glen RdSilver Spring, MD 20910) is recipient of the Healthgrades 2022 America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award. This places Holy Cross Hospital among the top two percent of all hospitals for clinical care and patient outcomes across treatment of the most common conditions and procedures. This is the 2nd consecutive year Holy Cross Hospital (Silver Spring) is among America’s 100 Best Hospitals, one of only six hospitals in Maryland among America’s 100 Best Hospitals, and the only recipient in Montgomery County, Maryland.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO