ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

The heat & humidity increase today

By Ariella Scalese
WBKO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was warm, today will be even warmer!. The humidity increases, making it feel even hotter outside. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm today, but most of us will stay dry. The bigger story will be the heat! Not only...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Work Week Ends Dry and Warm!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was GORGEOUS! Temps were slightly cooler and lower humidity made it feel more comfortable to be outdoors. Friday looks great before more unsettled weather returns this weekend. Warm sunshine takes us into the weekend, before showers and thunderstorms return. It’s that time of year...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Harbor Steel & Supply Breaks Ground on $8 Million Facility in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Harbor Steel broke ground on a new 50,000-square-foot facility in the Kentucky Transpark Thursday morning. Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Harbor Steel & Supply Corp., a distributor and manufacturer of fabricated products for the steel and aluminum industries, as company and local leadership broke ground on a new $8 million operation in Warren County creating 25 quality jobs for Kentuckians.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green mothers speak on the baby formula shortages

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Its now a national problem, moms everywhere are having trouble trying to find the formulas they need to feed their children and many are finding the shelves empty. “There’s a lot of the, you know, generic brands on there”, Anna McGrew, mom trying to find...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Spring For The Hive Maker Fest set for May 21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spring for the Hive Maker and Crafts fest and craft fair will be hosted Saturday, May 21. They will have at least 27 vendors with an amazing variety of goods and Rie’s Snack Shack Concession Truck, a raffle drawing with all kinds of prizes, and attendees can come meet some of the Clubhouse Members and see some of their work and let them show you around the Hive.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow food truck, BG Ag Repair shop receive Kentucky Pacesetter Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year, the Kentucky Small Business Development Center recognizes 10 businesses from across the state with Pacesetter Awards. All winners were announced during the Kentucky Pacesetter Celebration at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. The Startup Business Pacesetter awards recognize promising businesses still in their infancy.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Richardsville VFD celebrating milestone

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 50 years of service. On May 2, 1972 5 members of the Richardsville community gathered together in a small garage and decided to start a volunteer fire department. Now, they’re celebrating where it all started back at station...
RICHARDSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbko#Climate Info
WBKO

Riverview at Hobson Grove Twilight Tours this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To celebrate its golden anniversary as a museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove is offering Twilight Tours of one of Bowling Green’s historic homes. During the Twilight Tour, you will make your way through the home by the ambient light of lanterns like one would have experienced around the time the mansion was built.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Habitat for humanity in Glasgow celebrates ribbon cutting event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity held a ribbon cutting event earlier today in Glasgow. Board members of the local organization awarded a family in need with keys to a brand new house. WBKO news spoke with the family for more details. “We’re just super excited that we...
GLASGOW, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action are Julie Price and Ryan Price

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action are Julie Price, Partner, BlueCotton, and Ryan Price, Real Estate Agent with The Win Crew. The Price’s volunteered for a 5th grade JA in a Day at Natcher Elementary. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. The Price’s said, “We believe in the mission of Junior Achievement and loved working in the classroom with the students and their teacher. Being able to volunteer together was a great experience for us and we look forward to our son having the same opportunity to learn when he enters school!”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Band Together BG donates $40,000 to youth tornado recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green attorney, Flora Templeton Stuart, presented the Kiwanis of Bowling Green a check from Band Together BG Wednesday. The event raised $40,000 that will be used to assist local youth impacted by the tornadoes. The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green will be distributing the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Early voting starts tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Election Day approaching in the Commonwealth, some voters may not be able to cast their ballots on the May 17. However, starting Thursday, May 12, qualified voters can go to in-person no excuse locations until the 14th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Ky. mothers ‘stepping up’ by donating extra milk amid baby formula shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nonprofit is helping Kentucky families while the nationwide formula shortage continues. Many mothers are running into empty shelves and overpriced cans for sale online. Some babies require special formulas, which may also be in low supply. More milk donation centers are popping up and Kentucky mothers are doing their part to help.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Family reveals they knew about unmarked graves at Ford battery plant site

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Family who used to own the land that is now slated to become the new Ford battery plant said they knew about unmarked graves on the property. “Nineteen unmarked burials were identified as a result of the additional archaeological field work completed in March 2022,” Katie Newton, a public relations specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public Affairs Office, told WAVE News in a statement on May 9. A prior grave relocation took place in 2003 at the site penned for the Blue Oval SK Battery Park, according to Newton, but the Corps was not involved.
FORD, KY
WBKO

Kentuckians celebrate KY Gives Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Gives Day is Kentucky’s 10th annual day of online giving, which brings Kentuckians and charities together for a day of giving. The historic rail park and train museum had an opportunity for additional donations. If you would like to donate, kygives.org.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy