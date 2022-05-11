The heat & humidity increase today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action are Julie Price, Partner, BlueCotton, and Ryan Price, Real Estate Agent with The Win Crew. The Price’s volunteered for a 5th grade JA in a Day at Natcher Elementary. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. The Price’s said, “We believe in the mission of Junior Achievement and loved working in the classroom with the students and their teacher. Being able to volunteer together was a great experience for us and we look forward to our son having the same opportunity to learn when he enters school!”

