EXCLUSIVE Valiant Preview: Armorclads #3

By AIPT
 4 days ago
After getting their first taste of combat, the Ironclads realize their construction-class suits aren’t suitable for battle. They’ll need to add some upgrades before...

aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman: Evolution #7

On trial for the fate of humanity, Wonder Woman has fought to prove herself to cosmic gods. But with the verdict near, is this trial everything Diana believed, or is there even more at stake than she could have realized? As the gods reveal their true nature, Diana learns that the greatest threat to humanity might just be…Wonder Woman? The truth is discovered in this penultimate issue, but is it already too late?
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

BOOM! Studios Preview: Orcs! The Curse #1

BOOM! Studios has announced a new four-issue comic series by Christine Larsen set in the world of Orcs!. Set for release in June, Orcs! The Curse #1 will feature a variant cover by The Goon creator Eric Powell. The series falls under BOOM! Studios’ KaBOOM! imprint. So what’s Orcs!...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Looney Tunes #266

When an earthquake seemingly causes a sleeping Bugs to wake up in a strange, futuristic version of our world, he quickly discovers that this new reality is full of familiar faces and unfamiliar situations—as everyone he knew has been replaced by seemingly humorless robots!. Looney Tunes #266. Writer: Ivan...
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Spider-Punk #2

TASKMASTER crashes the party to stomp out SPIDER-PUNK! What secrets lie under the community center that Spidey and his crew call home base? And how does it all tie back to NORMAN OSBORN?. Spider-Punk #2. Writer: Cody Ziglar. Penciler: Justin Mason. Colors: Jim Charalamapidis. Letters: VC’s Travis Lanham. Release...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#Mar221974#Srp
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Wolverine: Patch #2

MUTANT VS. MUTANT IN MADRIPOOR! What began as simple recon lands PATCH in the midst of a war on multiple fronts! But who is KRASNY BETH, and how does she figure into the plans of both GENERAL COY and DR. MALHEUR? I guess Patch will never know, if she DESTROYS him with her MUTANT POWER!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Eternals #12

Thanos makes his closing strikes to destroy our world. Can the Eternals settle their variations with the Avengers in time to do something about it?. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: The Knight #5

Young Bruce Wayne’s global journey to become the Dark Knight continues as he finds himself deep in the heart of Moscow searching for Avery Oblonsky, the world’s foremost expert in disguise and espionage! Finding this phantom will prove more difficult than expected, but is Bruce willing to die trying?
COMICS
epicstream.com

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher Reportedly Looks 'Absolutely Terrifying' in Thor: Love and Thunder Footage

Thor: Love and Thunder is among the highly-anticipated MCU films slated for 2022. Helmed by Taika Waititi, Love and Thunder will see the King of Asgard again together with Thor-centric characters including Valkryie, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Jane Foster's long-awaited comeback as Lady Thor. While critically-acclaimed actor Christian Bale is set to make his debut in the MCU as the sinister villain, Gorr The God Butcher.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Catwoman #43

We all have that friend we call when we want a wild girls’ night out—and for Catwoman, that friend is Harley Quinn. It’s a night of hip whips and hot laps at the roller derby, complete with a little road-trip crime. It might even be the type of girls’ night that gets sealed with a kiss, if Catwoman’s allies back in Gotham can hold down the fort while the Cat’s away…
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Earth-Prime #3: Legends of Tomorrow

Hold on to your Beebos, everyone! Ray Palmer assembles the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory’s Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems?. Earth-Prime #3: Legends of Tomorrow. Writer: James...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Flash #782

Some of the Rogues are plotting something big inside Iron Heights, and the Flash goes inside to root out the plot. Meanwhile, Wallace figures out his future, and Linda tries to find out if she really has powers…. The Flash #782. Writer: Jeremy Adams. Artist: Fernando Pasarin and Matt Ryan.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Titan Comics Preview: Blade Runner: Black Lotus #1

SET AFTER THE EVENTS OF THE BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS ANIME SERIES!. Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. but is that possible in a world where replicants are still hunted and feared. Blade Runner: Black Lotus #1 is available...
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Karmen’ review

Having made a name for himself at DC with his work on Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn, Spanish artist Guillem March started off the European world of comics with stories that seem to be about young love and the destructive response that comes with it. Originally published by French publisher Dupuis in 2020, Karmen makes its western debut with Image Comics publishing all five issues, which you can now purchase in a new hardcover edition.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #3

In chapter three, a side mission to track a shadowy figure has Waid, Mora, Bonvillain and Bidikar taking readers on a twisted time-travel tale of titanic tenure! In an attempt to get to the bottom of the mystery, Robin the Boy Wonder and the Supergirl of Krypton venture back in time to China circa 1600 B.C.—running headfirst into the ancient superheroes known as the House of Ji! Meanwhile, Superman and Batman are losing a race against time to save their fellow superheroes from the schemes of a new villain…one simply known as THE DEVIL NEZHA.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Jenny Zero II’ #1 kicks off a great sequel series

Jenny Zero returns this week with Jenny Zero II. The sequel to last year’s sci-fi series has a strong main character who can turn into kaiju size, for better or worse. Given the creator’s focus on the weird sci-fi tech which they talked about in our exclusive interview, we’re in for a wild ride. Given the first issue of the last series was great, the sequel series can’t miss, right?
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Patsy Walker’ #1 released on Marvel Unlimited today

Marvel Comics has released new Infinity Comic Patsy Walker on Marvel Unlimited today. Written by Trina Robbins with art by Derek Charm and colors by Rico Renzi, the four-part series follows Patsy Walker and her rival Hedy Wolfe as they enter a fierce competition to win a meet-and-greet with their favorite singer, the charming Chad Collins.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #2

THE HEIST IS ON! HAN, CHEWIE and GREEDO have to pull off an impossible heist for JABBA THE HUTT! But who can Han trust? SPOILER: Han breaks into his target’s safe, but you won’t believe what’s inside!. Written by: Marc Guggenheim. Art by: David Messina, Alex Sinclair.
COMICS
aiptcomics

The biggest new video games releasing the week of 5/9/22

2022 has been off to a blazing start for gamers, from major releases like Pokémon Legends: Arceus to Horizon Forbidden West to Elden Ring. May promises plenty of exciting new indie releases, so let’s check out what video games are hitting storefronts this week. Source of Madness (5/11)
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 104: Star Wars artist Chris Trevas

Joining us today is longtime Star Wars artist Chris Trevas. We discuss his career and work over the years with Star Wars, including his upcoming exclusive Star Wars Celebration print. His Celebration print is available to purchase for pick up at Celebration on DarkInk.com and you can find all his artwork on his website.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

