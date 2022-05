The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) causes less severe disease than previous SARS-CoV-2 variants, although immune protection provided by vaccinations and previous infections is reduced against Omicron compared to previous variants1. In agreement, evidence is emerging that Omicron is inherently less pathogenic than previous SARS-CoV-2 variants. Omicron variant viruses cause less severe disease in animal studies2 and appear to display a lower capacity than other variants to replicate in the lower respiratory tract2. Additionally, initial clinical data indicated that the Omicron variant causes less severe disease than previous SARS-CoV-2 variants in unvaccinated individuals1.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO