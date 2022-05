Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of FBI: International Season 1, called “Get That Revolution Started.”. FBI: International recently got some very good news from CBS, but the Fly Team wasn’t doing so well by the end of “Get That Revolution Started” on May 10. The case of the week took them to Belgium after an American died in a sniper attack, but there were some complications that mean one member of the team might be gone by the end of the season unless something changes. In a surprise twist, it’s not one of the FBI agents in hot water, but Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO