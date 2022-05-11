‘Lucky to be alive;’ Springfield homeowner recounts moments after car crashes into home

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Springfield this morning.

Police and medics were called to the scene of a car crashed into the front of a house on Mt. Joy St, near Lexington Ave just before 8:30 a.m.

A woman was in the living room of the house at the time of the crash, but was not injured, according to our crew on scene. She told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that she was asleep when the crash happened.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” the homeowner said.

Our crew on scene learned that this was the second time this house had been hit in the last six months. The first crash did not leave a significant amount of damage.

“When I heard the crash, I was thinking, ‘It had to be my house,’” the homeowner said.

The driver of the car drove off from the scene and dropped children off at Horace Mann Elementary School, according to Springfield Police dispatch records.

Dispatchers said that medics were sent to the school to check on three children in the nurse’s office for observational purposes.

Springfield Police has taken the driver into custody.

There was significant structural damage done to the house as result of the crash. A building inspector deemed the house unsafe to live in.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Mt. Joy Car into House

