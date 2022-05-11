ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

‘Lucky to be alive;’ Springfield homeowner recounts moments after car crashes into home

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nV0hC_0faGxRa200

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Springfield this morning.

>>PHOTOS: Springfield home sustains significant damage after driver crashes into house Wednesday

Police and medics were called to the scene of a car crashed into the front of a house on Mt. Joy St, near Lexington Ave just before 8:30 a.m.

A woman was in the living room of the house at the time of the crash, but was not injured, according to our crew on scene. She told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that she was asleep when the crash happened.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” the homeowner said.

Our crew on scene learned that this was the second time this house had been hit in the last six months. The first crash did not leave a significant amount of damage.

“When I heard the crash, I was thinking, ‘It had to be my house,’” the homeowner said.

The driver of the car drove off from the scene and dropped children off at Horace Mann Elementary School, according to Springfield Police dispatch records.

Dispatchers said that medics were sent to the school to check on three children in the nurse’s office for observational purposes.

Springfield Police has taken the driver into custody.

There was significant structural damage done to the house as result of the crash. A building inspector deemed the house unsafe to live in.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Mt. Joy Car into House Chuck Hamlin/Staff

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Springfield, OH
Accidents
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Accidentally Shot During Garage Break-In

Ohio Man Accidentally Shot During Garage Break-InSCDN Photo Archive. An Ohio man was shot accidentally while trying to break into someone’s garage. According to police, a 71-year-old man heard someone breaking into his Columbus garage in the middle of the night and went to investigate.
OHIO STATE
cbs4indy.com

Woman on motorcycle hit by deer, ejected, then struck by semi

DELAWARE COUNTY — May 14, at approximately 5:25 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle crash on the Muncie bypass near Riggin Road. Police say a motorcycle with two passengers was traveling southbound on US 35 in the right lane when they struck a deer that ran into the roadway. One of the passengers, female, was ejected from the bike and landed in the right travel lane when she was then struck by a semi with a fuel hauler trailer and another passenger car, killing her. The male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for sustained injuries.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horace Mann School#News Center#Dispatchers#House#Cox Media Group
Fox 19

7-year-old takes SUV for joyride in Middletown, crashes into Jeep

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 7-year-old managed to get behind the wheel of an SUV Thursday, causing a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Middletown police received reports of a “small child” driving an SUV in the wrong lane on Roosevelt Boulevard, the crash report explains.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Home destroyed, firefighter injured in Miamisburg blaze

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A massive house fire left a firefighter injured and a home destroyed in Miamisburg Thursday night. Around 10:45 pm, a passerby saw the S. Riverview Avenue home burning and called 911, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. Battalion Chief Mike Renk with the Miami Valley Fire District said that, when crews arrived, […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Wild cruiser cam video released in Dayton pursuit

DAYTON, Ohio — Cruiser cam video obtained by News Center 7 shows a vehicle ramming a cruiser and an impressive pursuit that followed. They said around 12:40 p.m. on May 3, detectives were conducting a weapons violation investigation at a gas station on Little Richmond Road. According to police, when a marked cruiser attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect, the driver put the vehicle into reverse, hit the cruiser, and fled.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WHIO Dayton

2 injured in Springfield motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 3:55 p.m.:. Police are on scene, investigating a crash in Springfield. Police and medics were called to respond to a crash in the area of Villa Road and Red Coach Drive just before 2:20 p.m. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
MLive

Ohio teen shoots dad during argument over bedtime

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach Wednesday, reportedly by his 15-year-old son during an argument over when to go to bed. The teen left the house after the shooting and stole a car, driving to his mother’s residence in Lexington, Kentucky, police tell WXIX Channel 19. The teen was arrested at the home without incident at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
72K+
Followers
103K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy