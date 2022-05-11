Gas Prices on the Rise - Yes, Again

Gas prices hit a record high this week with Americans seeing an average of $4.37 for a gallon of gasoline. President Biden has continued to place blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine for the increase in oil prices as Russian oil has been off limits. Phil Flynn, Senior Market Analyst with Price Futures Group and FOX Business Contributor, joins the Rundown to break down the causes of gasoline price hikes, why the Strategic Petroleum Reserve isn’t large enough to be a viable solution, and why it could take a recession for Americans to stop paying high prices at the pump.

