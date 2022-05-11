ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gas Prices on the Rise - Yes, Again

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA says a year ago a gallon of regular cost an average of $2.70 in Texas. Today, it’s more than $4. Drivers are paying more at the pump—a lot more—as the cost of gasoline moves steadily higher. In the past two weeks, the national average for...

money.com

Gas Prices Are Spiking Again and Could Hit a New Record High Soon

Gas prices are rising rapidly, yet again. The national average for a gallon of regular is up 11 cents in one week and now sits just 5 cents below the all-time high notched in March. At this rate, gas prices could reach a new record high very soon — perhaps even over the weekend.
TRAFFIC
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
click orlando

Florida gas prices climb to highest price in 5 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue to climb as gas stations see the highest price per gallon in the last five weeks. The state’s average price per gallon was $4.20 as of Sunday, according to AAA. Last week, the average price per gallon was $4.18. [TRENDING: Become...
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices are increasing the most in these states

Gas prices remain elevated due to increasing geopolitical tensions and high demand for travel. On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4.24, according to recent data from AAA. "Two factors lead to pressure on pump prices, hitting drivers right in the wallet – rising domestic...
TRAFFIC
CNET

Gas Prices Reach New Record High: Why Do They Keep Going Up?

After a two-month respite, gas prices have reached a new record high on Tuesday. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.374, according to AAA, a fraction of a penny higher than the all-time high of $4.331 reached on March 11. Tuesday's price represents roughly a 20-cent...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Gas prices rocket to ANOTHER record high: Costs soar to $4.37 a gallon after 17-cent rise in one week due to surge in crude oil rates... but Biden's inflation speech will go after 'ultra MAGA' Republicans instead

Gas prices across the US have soared - rising 17 cents in just a week - as they hit another record high due to increasing demand and rising oil prices. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.37, AAA reported Tuesday. This surpasses the prior record...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

A New Era Of Higher Gasoline Prices

Gas prices hit a record high this week with Americans seeing an average of $4.37 for a gallon of gasoline. President Biden has continued to place blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine for the increase in oil prices as Russian oil has been off limits. Phil Flynn, Senior Market Analyst with Price Futures Group and FOX Business Contributor, joins the Rundown to break down the causes of gasoline price hikes, why the Strategic Petroleum Reserve isn’t large enough to be a viable solution, and why it could take a recession for Americans to stop paying high prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Gas prices soar to new record highs

Americans are feeling the impact of skyrocketing gas prices nationwide. AAA reports the national average cost of a gallon of gas is up to $4.37, four cents higher than the previous record in March. Robert Sinclair, the senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast, joins CBS News with more.
TRAFFIC

