Here’s who is performing at Sonic Lunch this summer

A new boutique hotel that describes itself as the first of its kind in the area is set to open in Port Huron next month. The new CityFlatsHotel Port Huron will offer 18 unique boutique guest rooms, with no two rooms furnished alike. The hotel is built inside the former home of the Michigan National Bank, originally built in 1927. In a nod to its past life, the original bank vault has been transformed into a ballroom that can host weddings and receptions and seat up to 300 people.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO