Landover, MD

Family of officer killed during 2016 gunfight to hold update on wrongful death lawsuit

By Bob Barnard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. - The family of Jacai Colson, the police officer who was shot and killed by a fellow officer in 2016 during a chaotic gunfight outside of police headquarters in Prince George's County is expected to release more information...

Drelta Gibson
4d ago

My heart goes out to the family. Why its always black police officers are killed by so called friendly fire? There were a couple of instances which happened in New York.

