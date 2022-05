Eights were wild for two lucky CT Lottery winners who cashed in winning $88,888 scratch-off tickets that were sold at the same liquor store in Connecticut. On Thursday, May 12, CT Lottery announced that two winning “Electric 7s” tickets worth nearly six figures that were sold in New Haven County at The Wine Press on Campbell Avenue in West Haven had been cashed in on the same day.

