ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

J. David McSwane, ProPublica Investigative Reporter

By Frank Buckley
KTLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJ. David McSwane is an investigative reporter with the non-profit news organization ProPublica. He is the author of the new book “Pandemic, Inc.: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick.”. During this...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC all avoid covering the demise of CNN+

None of the liberal networks drew any attention to the dramatic implosion of CNN+, which debuted just weeks ago. Warner Bros. Discovery shocked the media landscape on Thursday by announcing it is pulling the plug on CNN's streaming service following reports of a disappointing launch. CNN+ is the first major...
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA.com

New book ‘Plant Power’ with Dr. Smith

Physician and bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith joined us with tips from his new book “Plant Power – Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight.”. To learn more about Dr. Smith, be sure to visit his website or follow him on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KTLA.com

Inside the 90s throwback house from Mike’s Hard

As if! The people behind Mike’s Hard Lemonade have taken over a house in the San Fernando Valley to let one group of friends relive the 90s. From using old technology to dressing up in formerly-loved fashions, a select few will get to immerse themselves in the 90s and crash the Encino pad for one weekend. The company is using the giveaway to promote new flavors reminiscent of gas station iced slushies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Variety

‘PBS NewsHour’ Sets Succession Plan for Judy Woodruff

Click here to read the full article. “PBS NewsHour” typically dissects the news with a depth its counterparts at ABC, NBC and CBS do not. For tonight, at least, the venerable show is generating headlines of its own. Judy Woodruff, the veteran news anchor who logged time at NBC News and CNN before taking up anchor duties at PBS’ venerable “NewsHour,” is expected to leave the desk in early 2023, according to two people familiar with the matter. She is expected to continue to lead the program through this year’s midterm elections.  If plans follow through as anticipated, she will be...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy