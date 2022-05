The Texarkana Recreation Center will be holding a job fair on Thursday Tuesday, May 17th from 3pm until 7pm. There will be more than 25 local and area employers on site looking for potential new employees. The event is free to attend and held in conjunction with Express Employment Professionals and Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. For follow up questions contact event organizer John McCoy at 870-779-4965 (john.mccoy@txkusa.org)

