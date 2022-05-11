ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk, May edition!

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow night (Thursday, May 12th), you’re invited to get out to explore and enjoy local art, during the May edition of the West Seattle Art Walk. Above is this quarter’s list of venues – both those hosting art and those offering food/drink specials to people who are out and about on...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the prequel!

Tomorrow is West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with ~300 registered sales, and a few are starting early – as early as one day in advance, like Sale #248 at 5637 42nd SW, a big sale Mike LaFranchi (below) and Margaret LaFranchi host every WSCGSD to raise money so more kids living with disabilities are able to attend Mount Hood Kiwanis Camp.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Community Garage Sale Day & other notes for your West Seattle Saturday

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what you should know as we get Saturday started:. ROAD-WORK NOTE: Today SDOT will “be replacing three traffic signs on SW Spokane St in the eastbound direction near 26th Ave SW. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 5 PM. We’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane and there may be delays for people driving.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: Students in the spotlight

Even if you didn’t get out to enjoy tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, you can enjoy art at local businesses all month long. At West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), work by West Seattle High School students is on display. After a busy afternoon of breaking news, we arrived just after their reception wrapped up – but we caught up with one of the artists, WSHS junior Esme Jablonsky, who works with “any and every medium I can get my hands on”:
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
westseattleblog.com

2 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates, and another list

(Photo by Brooke Gosztola) Some clouds, some clear sky. That’s what we saw tonight at sunset and as the forecast continues to improve, that’s what’s predicted for Saturday, the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. The temperature might even get into the mid-60s, which is normal (unlike today, which set a record for lowest high temperature on this date, 51 when it should have been 66). So on we go with the grand plan for WSCGSD – it sounds like it might shake out similar to 2017 (check the pics in our coverage from that day, which we note had some sellers/sites you’ll see again this year). We’ve continued to update the map page – note the list of last-minute cancellations, and the links to sale-type lists we’ve published so far. Here’s another list – the block sales: #2, #9, #19, #29, #53, #75, #87, #100, #101, #153, #191, #192, #217, #234, #261, #307, #318, plus two apartment-complex sales, #5 (Westhaven) and #155 (Broadstone Sky). More updates Friday!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

LOST CAT: Looking for Nino – May 12, 2022 9:35 am

We are looking for our lost cat Nino – he went missing last night from our patio right next to Fairmount Park off of Fauntleroy Way SW. He’s a black/gray tabby, has a small cyst under his right eye, and is not wearing a collar. He is pretty shy, and will likely run away if you chase him. If someone finds him, please call/text Brian at 402-955-9264 or Mengdie (Mindy) at 225-235-4678.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

GRATITUDE: Shredding, food-drive success at Westwood event

The totals – and words of appreciation – are in from last Saturday’s shredding and food-drive event sponsored by John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor):. John L. Scott-Westwood would like to thank everyone for coming out to Westwood Village last Saturday, May 7, 2022 for the shred (documents) event. It was wonderful to work with the White Center Food Bank again to come together in support of the WS community and beyond.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Crime#Cr V#Silver#The West Seattle Art Walk#Wsaw#Wsb#Sdot
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning and welcome to Friday, May 13th. The National Weather Service predicts a partly sunny day, high around 60. -Saturday is West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with ~300 sales around the peninsula – see the map here – so neighborhoods will be busier. -SDOT...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday!

The weekend’s almost here! But first, some Friday happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives:. PUGET SOUND LOCAL YARN TOUR: Special events continue at Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW), open until 8 pm on the third day of the regional tour. SPORTS: Postseason games today/tonight...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

GARAGE SALE DAY 2022: Post-WSCGSD notes

It’s past 3 pm, so for most sales, the curtain has fallen. Thanks to everyone who’s been selling or shopping, enabling a decade-and-a-half-plus tradition to return. A few notes:. DONATION TRUCK FULL: If you missed the mentions in our as-it-happened coverage and on the map/list page, the Lafayette...
SHOPPING
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Alki pump-station project expected to start soon

We’ve reported previously on the upgrades – and art – planned for Seattle Public Utilities‘ Pump Station 38, on the water side of the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW [map]. Now, SPU has announced the work is expected to start within a few weeks, so it’s time for a reminder. The city says the flow through the station has increased in recent years, so the upgrade will “convert the current pump station from an airlift-type station to a more standard pump station … to reduce the risk of failure.” The project has been awarded to Harbor Pacific Contractors, Inc. of Woodinville, for $2,066,085, according to project manager Jonathan Brown. (That’s up from the $1.2 million estimate last year.) The work is expected to last six to nine months once it begins; the start was estimated “as early as mid-May” when a notice was sent out recently, but now, Brown tells WSB, it’s “looking more likely that it will be a late-May or early June start” as the contractor is still working on right-of-way permits. The work will require parking restrictions and Alki Trail detours for people walking/running/rolling.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Student walkout to support reproductive rights

A week and a half after the report of a draft US Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, demonstrations continue. Today a group of West Seattle High School students left the school in the 11 am hour, marching to The Junction and back to Admiral. We didn’t get word of it in time to send our photographer but one of the organizers, Claire, sent photos.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

City says it’s resuming ‘full parking enforcement’ of 72-hour rule

SDOT – which now oversees parking-enforcement officers after their move out of SPD – says it’s resuming enforcement of the 72-hour parking rule. The announcement does not clearly state whether that involves any change in whether long-parked RVs will be towed, however, so we have that out as a followup question. Meantime, here’s the full text of today’s announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Man shot at 28th/Andover

3:30 PM: Seattle Police and Fire are responding to the West Seattle Health Club vicinity after a report that a man “walked in and said he’d been shot.” They’re looking for a possible suspect in the area – we don’t have a description yet. Updates to come.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy