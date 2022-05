The winners of the third annual CNY Short Film Competition have been revealed. The Innovation Group of CNY Arts, LLC, a subsidiary of CNY Arts, announced Wednesday that four filmmakers have been awarded $40,000 each for their entries in the 2022 competition. According to a press release, they’ll get to work with Competition Director and Executive Producer Joshua Adams, an assistant professor for Cinema and Screen Studies at SUNY Oswego, on making a 10-minute short film in Central New York and place them in film festivals across the U.S.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO