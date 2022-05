The Bangor Rams scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and went on to beat the Old Town Coyotes 4-1, Friday night, May 13th under the lights at Bangor High School. Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor. Throwing 102 pitches she struck out 10 and walked 2. Barron allowed just 2 hits, and Old Town's 1 run was unearned.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO