It's been three years without the Old Port Festival. It's hard to believe that it's already been three years since we said goodbye to the Old Port Festival, but here we are riding a streak of absolutely beautiful weather in Portland, and this is around the time we would be gearing up to celebrate. What makes it even harder is the fact that unlike a lot of other fairs and festivals that have been absent for the last few years, this one isn't temporary.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO