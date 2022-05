Later this month, Disney World's EPCOT park will be furthering its 50th Anniversary celebration by opening the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster to the public. To prepare for launch, Disney invited ComicBook.com along with other media and influencers down to Florida to experience the new attraction. It's the first portion of the EPCOT park which is themed around a world not of Earth, though it maintains an earthbound story as Marvel's Xandarian race seen in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie are bringing their technology to our planet. After developing the attraction for the better half of a decade, the Imagineers at Disney have crafted a marvelous new adventure.

