Ramp from EB I-96 to SB US-131 to close Wednesday

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The ramp from eastbound I-96 to southbound US-131 will be closed for several months starting Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the ramp is scheduled to close starting at noon Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to take one of the following detours:

  • Northbound US-131, West River Drive to southbound US-131
  • Eastbound I-96 to Plainfield Avenue, westbound I-96 to southbound US-131

MDOT said the ramp from eastbound I-96 to southbound US-131 is scheduled to be closed through Wednesday, Aug. 19.

More information about this project and others can be found on MDOT’s Mi Drive Map .

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) The Cascade Township Fire Department has been approved for a new fire station and will begin construction in September. The Cascade Township Board gave approval in their Wednesday meeting to build the new facility. Crews are set to begin construction at 2865 Thornhills Avenue SE in September. The new Fire Station 1 will be an upgrade from the old building, including enhanced safety features, additional storage, training space and other amenities to meet or exceed national fire standards. It will be almost triple the square footage of the current facility. The fire station in place now was originally...
