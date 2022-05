Watauga County Sheriffs Reports for Tuesday May 10th. 2022010729- Alarm at S Street. (Canceled by Alarm Company) 2022010739- Welfare check on an elderly male at GW Road. The caller was the elderly male. He stated he had called 3 hours earlier to report a breaking and entering in progress but no one showed up and now the subjects had returned and he had blocked them in. There was no B & E and no one was blocked in. The caller was polite and cordial with deputies but had what appeared to be early signs of dementia. The callers wife stated she had his phone with her today because she had been updating his contacts list and she had no idea whose phone he had used to call us. She also agreed he may be having some cognitive issues as well and is going to have him see a doctor soon. There was an FNP added to the address since it was discovered the elderly male had a pistol in his pocket during the deputies’ contact with him. Situation Ok)

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO