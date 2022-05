Join the Lake County Master Gardeners on Sunday, June 26, 2022, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for “A Day in the Gardens” Garden Walk to celebrate the beauty of gardens in Crown Point, Winfield, and Wheatfield, Indiana. The 2022 Garden Walk will be unique. The walk will feature the gardens of horticulturists, landscapers, and builders and “this year’s garden walk will showcase a variety of plantings, hardscape, and garden structures that will delight and inspire the home gardener. Get inspiration from the masters!” the news release said. Gather landscaping ideas for your own home as you view shade gardens, perennial beds, native plants, and incredible structures. This is an opportunity to visit gardens that were inspired from landscapes and architecture located all over the world. Master Gardeners and the homeowners will be on-site to answer questions.

