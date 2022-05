Angels Camp, CA – Angels Camp residents are being asked for feedback regarding the city’s climate action plan. The city is in the process of developing its first Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan (GHGRP). That will be the topic on Thursday (5/12) at an open house at the firehouse located at 1404 Vallecito Road/Highway 4 bypass in Angels Camp. It will include a brief overview of possible climate change and different directions the city could take. The meeting will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. During that time, city staff will be on hand to answer audience questions. Those that want to attend virtually can join the meeting via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83721763951.

ANGELS CAMP, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO