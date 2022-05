LaGrange and Troup County are full of optimism, especially with new retail and restaurant projects underway. Grading recently began for a grocery-anchored shopping center off Vernon Street (Hwy 109) at Hills and Dales Farm Road. Once completed, Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm will encompass roughly 67,000 square feet of retail space including a 46,791 square-foot grocery store. The name of the grocery store has not been announced; we’ve asked the developer along with city officials of LaGrange and are respecting their wishes to wait for the confirmed announcement.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO