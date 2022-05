One of my favorite parks to enjoy year-round is Gilbert Lake State Park, tucked away outside of Laurens, NY. If you haven't been there in a while, you'll be happy to hear that park staff have been working hard on improvements to the park this past year. All roads have been repaved, there's a new playground on loop C of Deer Run, and many trees have been taken out from the Deer Run camping area for safety and to open it up more.

LAURENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO