Connecticut State

Connecticut expands student athlete endorsement law

By WSHU
wshu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill that allows student-athletes to use their school’s name, logo, mascot and other trademarks in endorsement contracts. It’s...

www.wshu.org

cbia.com

Governor Urged to Veto 'Unconstitutional' Employer Gag Order

CBIA and over 50 businesses and organizations are calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to veto legislation widely regarded as an unconstitutional attempt to restrict workplace communications and an infringement on employer free speech rights. In a May 2 letter to Lamont, employers and business groups called SB 163 "an unnecessary...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT selects new top prosecutor after scandal, retirement

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Patrick Griffin has been named Connecticut’s new chief state’s attorney. Griffin, who has been the top prosecutor in the New Haven area for the past six years, was appointed by a unanimous vote of the state Criminal Justice Commission on Thursday. He vowed to repair the office’s reputation after […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut governor candidate: No abortion law change, but tell parents

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski issued a statement Wednesday saying he would not attempt to change existing law in Connecticut concerning abortion if he's elected governor in November. However, the Madison businessman said the state “should consider” legislation that would impose a parental notification requirement for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fired Connecticut health commissioner alleges discrimination

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response. Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds 13%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 13%. The average percentage of positive tests has steadily risen over the past few days. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 12.39% and the day before that, it was at 11.3%. Over the last seven days, 55 more people have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut expands abortion access through new law signed by Lamont

On Tuesday Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill that expands access to abortions by allowing nurses, midwives and physician assistants to perform the procedure. Lamont said the new law will also help make abortions available in Connecticut to women in states like Texas, Florida and Oklahoma, where measures are expected to limit or prohibit birth control options.
CONNECTICUT STATE
theorangetimes.com

We’re Living With The Legacy Of School Segregation In Connecticut

There is nothing most parents would not do for their child. Most people have heard the phrase “mama bear” or “helicopter parent.” We can imagine ourselves taking a bullet for our child, shoving them out of the path of a speeding car and moving mountains if need be. We do so because deep love abounds when it comes to our children. We wish good health, happiness and security for them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 300 patients

Nearly 300 Connecticut residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Public Health. That’s the highest number since around February 1. The state averages about 55 new coronavirus patients per week. Just over a third of patients with COVID-19 are unvaccinated in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-Team Investigation: Workers have issues with new CT Paid Leave program

(WFSB) - Connecticut workers are complaining that the program supposed to keep them afloat while on medical leave is backfiring. The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority started taking applications, and the I-Team is learning many have been approved, but not paid. So far, the Paid Leave Authority has nearly 40,000 applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Gov. Lamont signs legislation limiting the use of isolated confinement

Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed into law Public Act 22-18, which enacts limitations on the amount of time and circumstances under which an incarcerated person may be held in isolated confinement in state prisons and jails, and places new requirements on its use. The measure largely codifies...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

COVID hospitalizations back on the rise

About 300 Connecticut residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. Sandy Hook parents ask for a stake in Alex Jones’s bankruptcy trial, what new data reveals about vaccine rates in schools, and New York’s assembly redistricting maps have been upheld. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

COVID-19 Data Indicates Rising Cases in Connecticut

On Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped into the teens and hospitalizations are also on the rise. But the numbers are not as straightforward as they used to be. Still, experts say the trends seem to suggest there’s a lot of COVID-19 spreading in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut pledges millions in state funding for mental health facilities

Connecticut will spend $100 million to strengthen mental health services across the state. The funding was approved during the recent legislative session. “You see that reflected in addiction. You see that reflected in some violence. You see that reflected in domestic abuse. And you see that reflected in a lot of different ways,” said Governor Ned Lamont outside of the Hartford-based Village for Families and Children. “There’s nothing more important than to have a shoulder to lean on, someone to say ‘I love you’ and give people a little bit of hope.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

The Trouble With Connecticut Unions

As a state we have many dilemmas. One of which for decades the State has underfunded the pension liability. Because of organized labor the State spends too much money and promises future spending significantly beyond what taxpayers are capable of paying for. A good example of this is the recent contract negotiated by the Lamont Administration. We are redistributing more tax dollars from those who pay taxes to unions with little in return. Cataclysmically, we are bound by the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) agreement which written into the State Constitution protects State pensions and healthcare plans with minimal contribution for the employee. It also prevents layoffs through 2027. There is nothing more dangerous to the public than giving hired servants of the state the ability to dictate to government wages, hours, and conditions for which they will conduct essential services vital to the safety, welfare, and security of taxpayers. Worse, giving organized labor the ability politically to influence, legislative, executive, and judicial decisions. The result has been elected representatives sharing with union leaders the power to determine wages, benefits, working conditions, work rules, and productivity. We are a blue state where we allow individuals with direct ties to labor not only to run for elected office but to sit on or chair major committees that formulate labor policy which benefits organized labor. In return what we get for it are excessive taxes, more regulation, more fees, and fewer services.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Stratford Mayor Votes Against Sale of Sikorsky Airport

Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick said she's against the sale of Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), saying the airport is situated entirely within the territorial boundaries of Stratford. Earlier this month, the City of Bridgeport Airport Commission authorized the sale of the airport to CAA for $10 million.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is in the city of Hartford for 20 Towns in 20 Days. Hartford graduates from the 90s are reflecting on their time in school. They had a lot of fun spending time with their classmates and spending time outdoors. Many of them are Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT

