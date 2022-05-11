ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CONLEY COMMENTARY: Senator Johnson and the Restauranteur

By Chris Conley
wsau.com
 1 day ago

A woman who is the co-owner of a restaurant in Milwaukee has lots of criticism for Senator Ron Johnson over his votes on tax cuts. I'm not using her name, or the name of her eatery. She claimed in an op-ed in the...

wsau.com

Comments / 6

captimes.com

State Debate: Gableman must be stopped before he spoils 2022 election, insists two writers

In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden and Trey Grayson write that Michael Gableman's vendetta over the 2020 election must end before he wreaks havoc on the next one. Burden, a professor of political science at the UW-Madison, and Grayson, a Republican and former two-term Kentucky secretary of state, claim that Gableman has made a mockery of the state's legal systems.
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

More Wisconsin Republican congressmen want federal investigation into Madison firebombing

(The Center Square) – The calls for a federal investigation into a firebombing at the pro-life office in Madison are growing. Wisconsin’s Republican congressmen Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, and Mike Gallagher all signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking the Department of Justice to get involved in the case.
MADISON, WI
drydenwire.com

Tiffany Joins Wisconsin Republicans In Letter To DOJ Demanding An Investigation Into Violence Against Pro-Life Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) and their colleagues Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the arson of Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

What Do Voters Think About Abortion?

The findings of opinion polls on whether or not abortion should be legal have been remarkably stable over the years. This is reflected in the findings of the Marquette poll of Wisconsin voters, which has included a question on abortion eleven times between September 2012 and October 2021. The poll asks the voters to choose one of four answers related to the legality of abortion—whether it should be legal in all cases, legal in most cases, illegal in most cases, or illegal in all cases.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers’ plan to remove Guard from veterans home questioned

WEAU-TV 13

Judge finds lame-duck settlement language unconstitutional

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to approve or reject the attorney general’s settlement proposals are unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers passed requirements during a lame-duck session in 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to seek approval from the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee before settling cases. Kaul filed a lawsuit in November 2020 arguing the law violates the separation of powers doctrine as applied to environmental and consumer protection cases and cases involving the executive branch. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford ruled Thursday in Kaul’s favor.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County residents included in suit filed to disqualify Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany from running in November

Ten Wisconsin plaintiffs, including two from Jefferson County, have filed a civil rights lawsuit in the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office. All three...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Republicans criticize plan to withdraw National Guard from veterans home; Evers says hands are tied

Two Republican lawmakers from southeastern Wisconsin are urging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers not to withdraw Wisconsin National Guard troops from a veterans home in Union Grove without a more concrete plan to address long-standing staffing issues, but the governor's office says his powers are limited due to restrictions on pandemic-related emergency orders.
UNION GROVE, WI

