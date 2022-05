One of the use cases of ARCore Google talks about the most is map navigation, of all things. Live View in Google Maps lets you use your phone's camera to pan around a scene and overlay directions in the real world. It's a really cool feature that can greatly enhance your navigation experience, but don't you wish there were more real-world scene experiences like that one on your phone? That's precisely what Google wants to unlock for developers with the new ARCore Geospatial API, announced at Google I/O 2022.

