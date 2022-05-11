ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Boy, 17, fatally shot outside Bronx grocery store: cops

By Amanda Woods
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot outside a Bronx grocery store late Tuesday, authorities said.

The teen was believed to be inside the store at West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue in Highbridge around 9:15 p.m. with a group of others, police said.

When he went outside and approached the corner, an argument turned violent and the teen was punched, cops said.

The victim was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The teen was believed to be inside the store with a group of others.
He was then shot in the chest, police said.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.

The teen’s name has not been released, pending family notification.

