Stranger rapes, robs woman at knifepoint in Bronx elevator: cops

A stranger raped a 40-year-old woman at knifepoint and robbed her inside a Bronx elevator this week, cops said.

The horrifying encounter happened around 10 p.m. Monday, when the suspect followed the woman into the building at Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue in Pelham Parkway, authorities said.

The man trailed behind the victim as she entered the elevator, where he appeared to talk to her while displaying a knife, cops said.



The man trailed behind the victim as she entered the elevator. NYPD

The suspect appeared to talk to the woman while displaying a knife. NYPD

Surveillance footage shows the suspect in the random attack. NYPD

He then raped her and snatched $112 from her, police said.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment, cops said.

Police are still looking for the suspect.