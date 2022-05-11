ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger rapes, robs woman at knifepoint in Bronx elevator: cops

By Amanda Woods
 1 day ago

A stranger raped a 40-year-old woman at knifepoint and robbed her inside a Bronx elevator this week, cops said.

The horrifying encounter happened around 10 p.m. Monday, when the suspect followed the woman into the building at Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue in Pelham Parkway, authorities said.

The man trailed behind the victim as she entered the elevator, where he appeared to talk to her while displaying a knife, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkj56_0faGrWdZ00
The man trailed behind the victim as she entered the elevator.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185oIY_0faGrWdZ00
The suspect appeared to talk to the woman while displaying a knife.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DvJ8_0faGrWdZ00
Surveillance footage shows the suspect in the random attack.
NYPD

He then raped her and snatched $112 from her, police said.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment, cops said.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

